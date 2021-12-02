Christina Aguilera Rocks the Stage in Leather Boots and Starry Blazer at AHF World AIDS Day Concert

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Christina Aguilera brought rock n’ roll style to the stage at the AHF (Aids Healthcare Foundation) World AIDS Day Concert in Los Angeles, California. Held at The Forum, the free annual event commemorates World AIDS Day.

While performing onstage, the “Burlesque” actress wore a strong-shouldered blazer. The black jacket featured a velvet texture, as well as exaggerated padded shoulders. Its’ greatest statement came from an allover print of sparkly silver stars. Aguilera added to her look’s rockstar glamour by pairing the statement piece with black leather gloves, as well as angular dark red sunglasses and stud earrings.

Christina Aguilera performs at the AHF World AIDS Day 2021 Concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Christina Aguilera performs at the AHF World AIDS Day 2021 Concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the former “The Voice” judge wore a pair of sleek black boots. The edgy style featured thigh-high leather uppers, as well as pointed toes with short platform soles. Aguilera’s boots also included thick heels that totaled at least 3 inches in height. The star’s footwear added to her outfit’s edgy nature, giving it added sleekness during her set.

Related Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys Christina Aguilera Is the Real Statue of Liberty in a Cutout Minidress & Latex Thigh-High Boots Christina Aguilera Edges Up in a Dominatrix-Inspired Corset & Harness for 'Pa' Mis Muchachas'

Christina Aguilera performs at the AHF World AIDS Day 2021 Concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Aguilera’s boots. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Boots like Aguilera’s are a regular seasonal trend, thanks to their full coverage and versatility. Leather and suede boots with supportive, thick heels and pointed toes in neutral hues are especially frequent, regularly appearing in stores and the streets in the fall and winter months. Aside from the “Lady Marmalade” singer, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chiara Ferragni and Emily Ratajkowski have also worn pairs by Zara, Proenza Schouler and Fendi in recent weeks.

Christina Aguilera performs at the AHF World AIDS Day 2021 Concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On the footwear front, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to an elevated look. Aguilera favors boots, sandals and pumps with sky-high heels by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga for events. She also has a penchant for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected, often wearing thigh-high boots, strappy sandals, and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike, and Gina Shoes when off-duty. Aguilera notably has a collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed shoe closet as well, serving as a muse to the Italian designer.

Slip on sleek black boots this winter, inspired by Christina Aguilera.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Fenindy boots, $161 (was $230).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Lainee boots, $40.

Click through the gallery for even more of Christina Aguilera’s best and boldest looks over the years.