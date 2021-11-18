×
Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

By Allie Fasanella

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties.

Christina Aguilera, latin recording academy 2021
Christina Aguilera performs at the Latin Recording Academy’s 2021 Person of the Year Gala in Las Vegas.
CREDIT: AP

Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion.

Christina Aguilera, black latex pants, black leather boots, plunging jacket, diamond-shaped heels
Adding to her glamorous look, Xtina also showed off long blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion.
CREDIT: AP

Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.”

black pointy toe boots, black leather boots, black boots with transparent, diamond-shaped heels
A closer look at Christina Aguilera wearing black leather boots featuring a timeless pointed toe and transparent, pyramid-shaped heels.
CREDIT: AP

Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.

Access exclusive content

