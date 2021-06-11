Christina Aguilera Returns to the Stage in a Latex Top, Skinny Jeans & Edgy Boots in Las Vegas

Christina Aguilera is back and better than ever. The singer returned to the stage last night wearing sharp black ankle boots.

While in Las Vegas to celebrate the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opening, the “Burlesque” actress donned a pair of black leather ankle boots for a special performance. The singer paired her versatile shoe of choice with a black latex top and matching bandana, plus embellished high-waisted trousers. She completed her ensemble with bold blue eyeshadow and her signature straightened blonde locks.

Christina Aguilera performs for the Virgin Hotels’ Las Vegas grand opening. CREDIT: Justin Paludipan / SplashNews.com

Christina Aguilera performs for the Virgin Hotels’ Las Vegas grand opening. CREDIT: Justin Paludipan / SplashNews.com

Ankle boots are a staple amongst the celebrity set and it’s easy to see why. The shoe served as a relaxed counterpart to thigh-high or knee-length styles and, in the summer months, it’s easy to slip on and off to elevate any look. With a block heel and pointed toe, Aguilera’s pair was both trendy and practical — a perfect combination for performances. Stars like Irina Shayk, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian have also been quick to slide into ankle boots this summer, showing takes on the shoe in stiletto-heeled and chunky combat silhouettes.

Aguilera’s sleek outfit was also fitting within her edgy personal style. The singer can be regularly seen in ensembles like printed bodycon dresses, nylon jumpsuits and full-leather outfits by buzzy labels like Prada, Maisie Wilen, and Stand Studio.

Christina Aguilera performs for the Virgin Hotels’ Las Vegas grand opening. CREDIT: Ronin 47 / London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Aguilera’s ankle boots. CREDIT: Ronin 47 / London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to an elevated look. Aguilera frequently favors boots, sandals and pumps with sky-high heels. Even during her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices. The former “The Voice” judge has a penchant for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected, often wearing thigh-high boots, strappy sandals, and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike, and Gina Shoes. She also has a renowned collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed shoe closet, serving as a muse to the Italian designer.

Christina Aguilera performs for the Virgin Hotels’ Las Vegas grand opening. CREDIT: Justin Paludipan / SplashNews.com

Recently, Aguilera also launched her own Pride collection with a sweatshirt featuring her own face. Though it’s now sold out, it once retailed for $50 on the musician’s website. June marks the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and, in addition to parades and parties, there are countless products in kaleidoscopic hues. Brands and retailers like Converse, Kate Spade, and Crocs are amping up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and sense of purpose with their Pride collections.

Slide on a pair of black leather ankle boots to channel Christina Aguilera’s edgy style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Trudy booties, $50 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Madewell Nelly boots, $130 (was $198).

Click through the gallery for even more of Christina Aguilera’s best and boldest looks over the years.