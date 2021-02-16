Christina Aguilera Embraces the Early 2000s Camouflage Trend & Skater-Inspired Sneakers

For a pre-Valentine’s Day outing, Christina Aguilera wore a coordinating military-inspired ensemble with her fiancé Matthew Rutler for a family outing with her daughter, Summer to the Everglades in Florida on Feb. 13.

The “Genie In a Bottle” artist channel the Y2K era and styled a cropped white hoodie with a body-conscious black top underneath and army-style cargo pants in a camouflage print. She accessorized the daytime look with a black baseball cap and a neon yellow face mask with a black graphic detail across the center.

Christina Aguilera and her fiancé Matthew Rutler wear matching camouflage on Feb. 13. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, Aguilera completed the outfit with a pair of skater-inspired sneakers in a khaki colorway. They feature a chunky silhouette with black midsole detail and matching laces up the vamp – paying homage to the early aughts punk aesthetic.

Here’s a close-up look at Christina Aguilera’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA As one of the leading pop culture influences of the era, the singer continues to bring back several early 2000s trends with her laidback looks. Recently, Aguilera revived the headscarf look and teamed the accessory with a leather trench coat and buzzy Air Jordan 1 Retro “Pine Green” sneakers.

The “Burlesque” actress has long shared her cool sneaker style to polish off her off-duty ensembles. Some of her most beloved pairs include the Nike Air Max 270, Ash Hi-Top and Vans SK8 Hi Sneakers – all in the black colorways. The entertainer is also known for her statement footwear selections and, before the quarantine, thigh-high boots were her go-to on-stage shoe silhouette of choice. Styles from brands including Chanel, House of CB and Gianvito Rossi were among her most beloved pairs.

Embrace the singer’s edgy sneaker style with similar options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Veja Nova High Top Sneakers, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $85.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vans Ward Lo Sneakers, $65.

Click through this gallery to see some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.