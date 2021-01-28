Christie Brinkley Goes Casual in Platform Prada Tie-Dyed Sneakers Ahead of 67th Birthday

Christie Brinkley enjoyed some rest and relaxation this month in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Now, the model said she’s heading back to the States to celebrate her 67th birthday.

“Heading back so I can raise a glass of bubbly with YOU on my birthday!” she posted on Instagram Wednesday, noting her upcoming appearance on QVC. In the photo, Brinkley went casual for her travel attire, wearing white draw-string pants and an off-the-shoulder top.

She completed the look with a pair of Prada sneakers. The shoes, which originally retailed for $750 and are no longer available, were on trend with its green tie-dyed detailing and platform.

Prada's tie-dyed platform sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Brinkley, who took home FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Award in 2018, said she’s most comfortable in sensible clothing. Her wardrobe often reflects her interests, whether it’s horseback riding or sailing. And her closet is filled with handmade items from around the world, including bespoke garb from different cultures, which she said she’s peppered into her ensembles throughout her career. Brinkley told FN, “I’m most comfortable in shoes flat and to the ground. I like to be able to move, but if I’m going to be photographed, I will suffer with the heels.”

On Feb. 2, Brinkley turns 67 and this year, she said she’s ignoring the number.

“I must add I felt overwhelmed by the number of injuries I was dealing with but I realized I just needed to start with one thing and keep moving forward…,” she posted on Instagram this week, wearing leggings and a cropped tank. “So I took action, fixed my hip, got the total replacement, and I am overjoyed to be able to move my body again. I am getting stronger every day, and I like think I’m ready for anything.”

While women of a certain age are often told they can’t wear certain clothing items, Brinkley explained that she doesn’t play by those rules. “Everybody’s different, and everybody should make their own rules … I want women to feel like fashion is fun,” the supermodel said at the FNAA Achievement Awards. “Fashion is about change, and change is good; change keeps you young.” She added, “I feel like ageism is the last frontier in America that we really need to address because there’s so much of it going on, and women my age, they very often feel invisible.”