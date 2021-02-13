Chrissy Teigen Elevates This Beloved ’90s Trend & Slouchy Boots With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen shared a chic hack for styling loungewear-inspired pieces while out grocery shopping yesterday with John Legend in Beverly Hills and confirmed her affinity for this laidback footwear silhouette.

The “Cravings” author appears to have worn the now sold-out silk chiffon and lace trim floral-print crepe dress from the Gucci x Liberty London collaboration. She teamed it with a white wrap-style jacket to embrace the sophisticated pajama trend. Her selection appears to be the Everyday Linen Robe from her Chill By Cravings collection in the Rice Pudding colorway.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend out in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Feb 12, 2021. CREDIT: Bris / MEGA

Teigen accessorized the daytime outfit with a rose gold face mask, layered necklaces from Carbon and Hyde, Jacquie Aiche, and Anita Ko, which she coordinated with several stacked bracelets.

For footwear, the model completed the ensemble with a pair of beige slouchy boots. Her shoes feature a suede-like construction with a knee-high silhouette, a pointed toe, and a heel.

Here’s a closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s tall slouchy boots. CREDIT: Bris / MEGA With this sighting, Teigen once again proves that neutral tall boots are her go-to shoes for 2021. Over the last month, she styled this versatile and on-trend silhouette with several outfits.

On Feb 3, the media personality styled a black leather wrap-style blazer and biker shorts with a similar boot choice from Gianvito Rossi for a monochrome look.

A few days before, on Jan. 31, she was spotted in the Guiseppe Zanotti Hattie boots in a bark brown colorway paired with the Nicholas Luisa dress, recreating a similar aesthetic to her outfit this week.

Tall boots, in knee-high or thigh reaching styles, teamed with robe-inspired outerwear continue to Teigen’s go-to winter uniform. Some of her other most reached choices include similar options from Saint Laurent, Casadei, and Gabriela Hearst.

Embrace the slouchy knee-high boot trend with similar styles available below.

