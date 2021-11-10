×
Chrissy Teigen Strikes a Glam Pose in Barely-There Pumps & High-Slit Dress With Her Son Miles

By Hanna McNeila
Chrissy Teigen style, black sandals, suspenders, NYC
Chrissy Teigen wearing Chanel suspenders, Vivienne Westwood trousers and a pair of strappy black sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen looked picture-perfect in full parent mode yesterday in her latest Instagram post, where the model posed with her son Miles in a glamorous gown.

The mother and son were both dressed to the nines in monochrome formal attire. Teigen wore a Toni Maticevski white strapless maxi dress that featured layered fabric detail and a pleated design across her waistline.

The gown also included a leg slit on the side. She elevated her ensemble with a pair of Aquazzura transparent naked pumps. The pointed-toe shoes boasted a sparkling silver chain strap that draped across her foot, just below her ankles.

Teigen’s 3-year-old son with John Legend was dressed in a black suit with a classic Gucci monogrammed print and a pair of black dress shoes.

The 35-year-old is no stranger to the naked sandal trend. The cookbook author has posted multiple photos wearing see-through pumps. Last week, she posed for a photo in a pair of transparent heels that featured a classic peep-toe silhouette, putting her nude toes on full display. The edgy style is also designed with a sharp black toe and heel, which addded a bit of contrast.  She paired the pumps with a little black dress with a floral sleave detail.

kendall jenner, mesh dress, dragon dress, sheer, heels, see-through heels, clear heels, dinner, new york, kourtney and travis
Kendall Jenner wearing a mesh patterned dress and PVC sandals at Zero Bond restaurant in New York, Oct. 14, 2021.
CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

PVC heels are a celebrity go-to. Stars such as Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox and Kacey Musgraves have been seen in the fabulous footwear trend.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Barclays Center, New York, New York. 12 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kacey Musgraves. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786668_063.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kacey Musgraves wearing a vibrant purple dress with slinky mules featuring two transparent straps on the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs.
CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA
