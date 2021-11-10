Chrissy Teigen Strikes a Glam Pose in Barely-There Pumps & High-Slit Dress With Her Son Miles

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen looked picture-perfect in full parent mode yesterday in her latest Instagram post, where the model posed with her son Miles in a glamorous gown.

The mother and son were both dressed to the nines in monochrome formal attire. Teigen wore a Toni Maticevski white strapless maxi dress that featured layered fabric detail and a pleated design across her waistline.

The gown also included a leg slit on the side. She elevated her ensemble with a pair of Aquazzura transparent naked pumps. The pointed-toe shoes boasted a sparkling silver chain strap that draped across her foot, just below her ankles.

Teigen’s 3-year-old son with John Legend was dressed in a black suit with a classic Gucci monogrammed print and a pair of black dress shoes.

The 35-year-old is no stranger to the naked sandal trend. The cookbook author has posted multiple photos wearing see-through pumps. Last week, she posed for a photo in a pair of transparent heels that featured a classic peep-toe silhouette, putting her nude toes on full display. The edgy style is also designed with a sharp black toe and heel, which addded a bit of contrast. She paired the pumps with a little black dress with a floral sleave detail.

Kendall Jenner wearing a mesh patterned dress and PVC sandals at Zero Bond restaurant in New York, Oct. 14, 2021. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

PVC heels are a celebrity go-to. Stars such as Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox and Kacey Musgraves have been seen in the fabulous footwear trend.

Kacey Musgraves wearing a vibrant purple dress with slinky mules featuring two transparent straps on the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA Slip into a pair of these PVC silhouettes.

