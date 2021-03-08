Chrissy Teigen Looks Like a Winter Barbie Doll in Timeless White Coat and the Most Electrifying Pink  Boots 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen just proved the power of a statement boot.

On Saturday, Teigen appeared to channel her inner Barbie while out in New York City with her husband John Legend. For the occasion, Teigen opted for a classic white coat, which she layered over a coordinating white mini dress.

Teigen then accessorized with hoop earrings and a padded white crossbody bag that was adorned with gold studs. The “Cravings” author also wore a brown face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chrissy Teigen out in New York City on March 6. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

When it came to her footwear, Teigen gave the look a kick with a pair of slouchy hot pink thigh-high boots. The shoes appeared to be of satin construction and featured a pointed toe. The boots were complete with a curved stiletto heel. Teigen’s decision to pair the boots with the snowy white look gave the ensemble a vibrant and exciting touch.

Statement shoes are something Teigen has a knack for. The former Sports Illustrated model has been known to elevate her maxi dresses, duster jackets and casual denim with the help of eye-catching footwear.

CREDIT: MEGA

Late last month, Teigen upgraded her skinny jeans and knit top with the help of sleek transparent heels. The footwear featured clear crossover straps and sat atop a stiletto heel. In addition to bold footwear, Teigen also plays around with fun patterns, prints and textures. Her go-to brands include: Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura.

