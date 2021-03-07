Chrissy Teigen Wears the Puffiest Top and Ankle Strap Sandals for Dinner With Husband John Legend

The pandemic may see us living in sweats and slippers most days, but Chrissy Teigen just made the best case for dressing up in Covid times.

The 35-year-old model and TV personality posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram on Saturday wearing a voluminous, tulle top while out to dinner with husband John Legend in New York City. She paired the bold, cloud-like piece with skinny ankle jeans, Bottega Veneta’s The Chain Casette shoulder bag and ankle strap sandals for a casual-chic outfit that looks straight off the runway.

“An honor to walk in the @versace show!!!!!!!! thank u for having me!!!!” Teigen jokingly captioned an Instagram video she posted, which shows her modeling her outfit at Panna II Garden in the Lower East Side neighborhood. According to her posts, both she and Legend rented out the restaurant for the evening to support the local establishment, and, of course, keep things Covid-friendly.

Teigen has been serving up major street style inspiration as of late. While touring open restaurants and market spaces in Los Angeles for a special project last month, she wore an oversized blazer as a dress — another coveted outfit move — and topped off the look with Bottega Veneta accessories, including the brand’s The Chain pouch and mesh chain link heels.

Arguably, the the Italian brand catalyzed the reemergence of square toe heels after debuting the silhouette in its pre-fall 2019 collection. Teigen, among other A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski, have openly embraced it.

