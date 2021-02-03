Chrissy Teigen Brings Back the Thong Sandal Trend in the Perfect Peek-a-Boo Dress for Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears the thong sandal trend is here to stay for spring and Chrissy Teigen is already getting ahead of the action.

The cookbook author continued to show off her chic outfits of the day on Instagram this week, posing in her backyard alongside a furry trusty companion. For the outdoor outing, Teigen gave a twist on monochrome styling in a white ankle-length dress complete with a wrapped bodice and peek-a-boo cutouts along the torso.

She then completed the color-themed look with heels courtesy of every celeb’s favorite designer.

The pair comes from Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent award-winning series of collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian even to Rihanna herself.

Teigen’s choice in particular highlights the label’s Zula silhouette, a PVC-trimmed design complete with a wrapped ankle and a split thong-toe strap. Set atop a 4-inch pyramid heel, the bold shoes retail for $756 at MyTheresa.com.

Amina Muaddi Zula sandals.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Teigen herself along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

When it comes to Teigen’s own style, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s footwear and apparel closet highlights an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the media personality serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.







