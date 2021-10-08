Chrissy Teigen Holds Court Going Business-Casual With Strappy Sandals for Jury Duty

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen shows how to even make a court of law a runway.

The model and chef took to Instagram yesterday, where she displayed her jury duty outfit and also divulged how she took the summons seriously, but unfortunately for Teigen, she wasn’t chosen to sit on the jury. For the look, Teigen wore a slightly oversized ensemble that featured a tan overcoat, beige trousers and a chic black button-up blouse. She accessorized the moment with the Mount bag from Bottega Veneta, which is avaiable for purchase at bottegaveneta.com.

When it came down to the shoes, Teigen donned a pair of sleek black sandals that added a more elevated feel.

Teigen is known for her modern fashion tastes that embrace styles like relaxed-fit jeans, activewear, trendy outwear, oversized tailoring, flowy tops and skirts, edgy dresses and intricate bikinis. For her typical shoe choices, the model gravitates toward colorful boots, extravagant heeled sandals, sleek pumps and comfy sneakers from brands like Jimmy Choo, Nike, Gianvito Rossi and Bottega Veneta.

Teigen has mastered creating standout moments when it comes to her aesthetic. She, of course, has cut her teeth in the fashion industry by appearing in campaigns for brands like Ugg, XOXO and Beach Bunny Swimwear, and she collaborated with Revolve to create an eponymous clothing line that features sleek jumpsuits, wrap dresses and suede heels.

