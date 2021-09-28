Chrissy Teigen Elevates Biker Shorts and Sports Bra With an Elegant Trench Coat and Slouchy Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shopped in NYC in style, where the couple hit SoHo on Monday. Teigen wore a beige trench coat for the outing, which included black buttons and a tie waist. Underneath she wore black biker shorts and a black sports bra, which was shown on her Instagram page. She added a black leather Bottega Veneta Chain Pouch shoulder bag to her look, retailing for $3,690. She also had on black sunglasses and silver earrings.

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend in NYC on Sept. 27. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

The media personality wore a fall trend for her footwear: knee-high boots. Her style was a black pair of heeled slouchy suede boots with a pointed toe.

A closer look at Teigen’s boots. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Now that fall is officially here, knee-high and thigh-high boots are being seen everywhere yet again. From leather variations of the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the shoes on everyone from Ciara to Bella Hadid and Gwen Stefani among other names. When it becomes colder, the silhouette offers coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provide an extra layer to any leggings or denim look.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in NYC on Sept. 27. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Legend wore a black button-down with red, purple and blue florals. FN’s June cover star paired the top with black trousers and black leather slip-on shoes with a white sole.

When seen out and about, Teigen opts for high-end brands like Gianvito Rossi, Alaia and Saint Laurent. She’s known to wear slides from Celine, stilettos from Tom Ford and leather mules from Balenciaga. The model’s wardrobe is made up of brands like Dion Lee, Victoria Beckham and Molly Goddard.

