Chrissy Teigen Goes Sporty-Chic in a Sports Bra, Leggings & Classic Adidas

By Tara Larson
Chrissy Teigen made a case for sporty-casual style look while out and about this week.

The model was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday rocking a comfy-chic look. Layering up, Teigen including black leggings with lace-up detailing and a matching black sports bra under a light wash denim jacket. She also tied an oversized patchwork flannel top around her waist for a pop of print. The final pieces of her look came with a black crossbody bag and a soft gray mask.

Chrissy Teigen, adidas sneakers, flannel
CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

The cookbook author went with a casual and practical footwear option: sneakers. The wildly popular Adidas Superstar Shoes that Teigan wore have been around since 1970 when they were introduced by the brand as a basketball shoe. They quickly turned to a streetwear style and have been around ever since.

Chrissy Teigen, adidas sneakers, flannel
CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

Adidas remains one of the more popular brands among sneaker fans, mostly due to its deep catalogue of footwear offerings. It produced sold-out styles from buzzy partnerships with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, as well as iconic models such as the modern Ultraboost running shoe and classic Stan Smith.

As for Teigen herself, the model’s own footwear and apparel closets include more affordable options like Adidas, in addition to an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the media personality previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

If Teigan’s Adidas sneakers aren’t your style, scroll through the options below for more inspiration.

