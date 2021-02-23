Chrissy Teigen Elevates Skinny Jeans With Clear Heels & This Jacket Trend She Can’t Live Without 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For Chrissy Teigen, a good duster jacket is a must-have.

On Monday, Teigen was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, wearing an off-white version of the outerwear piece. The “Cravings” author used the duster jacket to give her classic blue skinny jeans a dainty upgrade. Underneath the jacket, Teigen opted for a textured taupe heart-neck top.

Dusters are a go-to for Teigen as she often teams them with fitted dresses, bodysuits with jeans or denim and biker shorts as well as skirts. The look is the perfect way to make a statement and is the easiest solution if you’re looking to add comfort to your wardrobe without sacrificing style.

As for today’s look, Teigen accessorized with gold layered necklaces and a buzzy handbag from Bottega Veneta. The Cassette chain-embellished shoulder bag, which is beloved by many celebrities, including Olivia Culpo and Hailey Baldwin, features a padded leather construction, giving off a puffy silhouette. The style is complete with a gold chain and retails for $3,990 at Net-a-Porter.com. As for footwear, Teigen decided on sleek transparent heels. The footwear featured clear crossover straps and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Teigen’s ensemble falls right in line with her personal style, which can be categorized as boho meets modern. She often wears floral dresses teamed with knee-high boots and oversized blazers with biker shorts and heels. When it comes to brands, her footwear rotation includes Guiseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

Earlier this month, Teigen stepped out in what appeared to be the now sold-out silk chiffon and lace trim floral-print crepe dress from the Gucci x Liberty London collaboration. On that occasion, Teigen paired the frock with a wrap jacket presumably from her Chill by Cravings collection. For footwear, she finalized the outfit with a pair of beige slouchy boots. Her shoes feature a suede-like construction with a knee-high silhouette, a pointed toe, and a heel.

