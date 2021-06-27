Chrissy Teigen Goes Glam in a Colorful Silk Set and Gold Gucci Sandals for Shopping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen went shopping in style this weekend, wearing a printed silk set and shiny gold sandals while out with her children and husband John Legend.

The model’s outfit was a lesson in relaxed glamour, featuring a white silk robe and wide-leg trousers printed in an abstract pink, orange, turquoise and blue pattern. Teigen’s jewelry was equally elegant. She wore a pair of gold hoop earrings, as well as layers of thin sparkling bracelets on both wrists. The look was completed with a pastel pink Bottega Veneta clutch.

Chrissy Teigen goes shopping with her family. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

Chrissy Teigen goes shopping with her family. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

On the shoe front, Teigen slipped into a pair of Gucci’s metallic gold leather Crawford sandals. The style features a 4-inch heel and buckled ankle straps. The strappy knot detail on the pair’s toe straps added an extra chic detail. Teigen’s pair retails for $857 on Net-a-porter.com.

Chrissy Teigen goes shopping with her family. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

A closer look at Teigen’s sandals. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

As summer begins, metallic sandals have become a favorite of celebrities like Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Details like knotted straps and heeled silhouettes have also been popular, appearing in styles by brands like Loeffler Randall, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Saint Laurent.

Chrissy Teigen goes shopping with her family. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

As with this most recent outing, Teigen has proven her love for statement shoes. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host can be regularly seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo, usually featuring details like bold colors, ankle straps and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels, usually by labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the casual front, the Sports Illustrated model favors shoes known for being cozy and comfortable, like J.W. Anderson’s chain-embellished slippers or Celine’s shearling slides.

Slip into a pair of gold sandals this summer, inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Earlena sandals, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Bow sandals, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Brinkley sandals, $135.

Click through the gallery to view Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.