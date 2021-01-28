Chrissy Teigen Reinvents Business Casual in a Blazer, Boyfriend Shirt & Statement-Making Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen gave her take on business casual style this week and it’s everything you could expect from the model and more.

Joined by her “best friend” and 4-year-old daughter Luna, the media personality took to Instagram to debut her chic outfit of the day today. The look pulled from this season’s growing blazer trend, layering a subtly checkered piece over a boyfriend-style shirt and netted biker shorts. Luna also went for a more formal look in a ruffled black dress and opaque tights

While Luna kept up her darker look in suede booties, Teigen used the power of a statement footwear moment to complete her ensemble.

Related Heidi Klum Does the Tie-Dye Trend With Pops of Neon and Controversial Shoes in 2021's Hot Color Olivia Rodrigo Redefines Gen-Z Style in a Leather Blazer & Buzzy Converse Bella Hadid Demonstrates How to Make Cozy Style Chic in a Striped Sweater Set & Trending Puffer

The knee-high suede boots came coated in a mustard yellow shade, giving the business vibes a bright spring-ready enhancement. Set atop a lifted heel and pointed toe, the design bears resemblance to Gabriela Heart’s Luther silhouette; similar yellow shades from the fall ’20 collection retailed originally for $1,390 but can currently be found on sale for $417 at Net-a-Porter.

Watch on FN

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter shorter hems of skirts and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Teigen herself is a major fan of the trend, sporting a mix of styles for example during her trip to Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day festivities.

When it comes to Teigen’s style, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the best-selling cookbook author serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

Prep for spring trends in these boots inspired by the 2021 Pantone Color of the Year and Chrissy Teigen.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

Buy Now: Anna F. Yellow Boots, $179 (was $289).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

Buy Now: Nine West Maxim Boots, $100 (was $199).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Vince Kellen Boots, $417 (was $595).

Click through the gallery to discover more of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.