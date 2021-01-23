Chrissy Teigen’s Classic Trench, Gucci Tights & Sleek Boots Are the Perfect Blend of Winter Trends

For a cold-weather outing in Washington D.C., Chrissy Teigen found the chicest way to refresh this buzzy designer legwear, teaming them with a must-have outerwear trend and knee-high boots, while with John Legend and her son, Miles.

The “Cravings” author wore the Oversized Trench Coat in a pale beige colorway from Magda Butrym. It retails for $1,971 and is available for purchase on mytheresa.com. She paired the midi-length piece with the iconic GG Patterned Logo Tights in the black colorway from Gucci. While they are running out of stock, they still can be purchased for $120 on mytheresa.com, depending on your selected size.

To accessorize the outfit, the model chose a gold pendant necklace, an oversized black woven tote, and a brown face mask.

For footwear, Teigen completed the ensemble with a pair of black riding boots that appear to have a smooth leather construction. While the exact shoes have yet to be confirmed, they offer a similar aesthetic to two of her recently worn boot styles.

Here’s a closer look at Teigen’s previously worn Sacai Boots. CREDIT: SSENSE

On Jan. 20, the media personality stepped out in the Black Tall Heeled Cowboy Boots from Sacai teamed with a mustard yellow duster coat from Proenza Schouler’s Fall 2020 Collection and accessorized with the Envelope Pleated Clutch from Khaite and Horsebit Detail Leather Gloves from Gucci.

Prior to these Inauguaraton week sightings, the “Lip Sync Battle” alumna chose a pair of $695 Field Boots with Laces and Stretch from Secchiari and styled them with the Cap Sleeve White Top from Kastel Denmark and Ribb Lowrise Wide Waistband Knee Patch Breeches from Tuff Rider for an equestrian-inspired weekend look.

These recent outfits further confirm the television star’s affinity for tall boots in neutral hues. Thigh-high boots have long been one of Teigen’s go-to shoe choices and frequently reaches for pairs from Saint Laurent, including their Niki and Blu silhouettes in suede colorways.

Embrace the culinary personality’s trendy knee-high boot style with similar options available below.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Kervana Boots, $149 (from $249).

To Buy: Sam Edelman Samira Boots, $108 (from $180).

To Buy: Schutz Maryana Tall Boots, $238.

