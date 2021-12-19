Chrissy Teigen Is an Edgy Mrs. Claus in Chic Little Red Dress, Stockings and Platform Heels With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is in the holiday spirit, as proven by her latest Instagram photo with husband John Legend.

While posing with Legend, Teigen wore a sparkly red minidress. The festive number featured white fluffy trim, similar to depictions of Santa Clause, complete with red bow accents. Teigen coordinated her accessories as well, pairing the dress with a headband topped with reindeer antlers and red stockings. Legend coordinated with her as well, wearing a red and black sweater.

For footwear, the “Cravings” author wore a pair of velvety platform sandals. The black style featured thick toe and buckled ankle straps, as well as block heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height. When paired with Teigen’s outfit, the pair gave it an instant height boost while proving that versatile footwear can be worn within costumes as well.

Platform heels have become a top trend this year. Styles usually feature thick platform soles and block heels, which—when paired with buckled ankle straps—creates a supportive approach to wearing high heels. Teigen isn’t the only star to step out in a pair this season; in recent weeks, AnnaSophia Robb, Sarah Jessica Parker and Lorde have worn styles by Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and Nicholas Kirkwood as well.

Related Chrissy Teigen Goes Wild for Leopard-Print Pumps With a Cozy Green Coat Carrie Underwood is a Real-Life Princess in Sparkling Gown and Hidden Heels on 'The Voice' Finale Chrissy Teigen Parties in Ruffled Dress and Crystallized Sandals for Ronan Farrow's Birthday

Teigen’s heels are a step away from her penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has been spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

Click through the gallery to view Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.