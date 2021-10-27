Chrissy Teigen Gives Her Cherry Red Suit & Glossy Stilettos a Daring Upgrade

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen is continuing to make her rounds on the press circuit this week in New York to promote her new cookbook.

Teigen, whose latest offering, “Cravings: All Together,” hit shelves yesterday, was spotted leaving her hotel in Soho en route to “The Wendy Williams Show.” The model-turned-author and social media personality wore a vibrant fire engine red suit layered with just a lacy bra featuring floral embroidery for the appearance.

Chrissy Teigen steps out in a red suit and pointy red pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

Instead of wearing plain black shoes, Teigen kept things streamlined with a pair of pointy-toed red pumps featuring a glossy patent finish. The 35-year-old mother of two effortlessly pulled the striking look together with a red lip, oversized hoop earrings and a unique clutch.

Chrissy Teigen is snapped leaving her hotel in Soho Wednesday morning. CREDIT: Splash News

Teigen took to Instagram to show off her look from her dressing room at the talk show, where comedian and actress Whitney Cummings is filling in for Wendy Williams while the host continues to recover from ongoing health issues.

A closer look at her glossy red patent leather pumps featuring a timeless pointed toe. CREDIT: Splash News

Just yesterday, Teigen was photographed heading to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” show in a black minidress with an exaggerated bow and matching sandals.

