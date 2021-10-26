×
Chrissy Teigen Goes Glam in a Black Bandeau, High-Slit Purple Silk Skirt & Sandals With John Legend on Date Night

By Hanna McNeila
Chrissy Teigen found the perfect way to combine clashing colors and fabrics in her latest Instagram post.

The model and TV personality shared her look yesterday in LA before flying to NYC for her book launch. The star celebrated her sendoff in autumnal colors that included a strapless black bandeau beneath a velvet auburn double breasted blazer.  On her bottom half, she wore a high-waisted satin purple skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. For footwear, she went with a strappy sandal. The shoes featured a strap across her toes and around her ankles with a delicate gold chain finish.

Teigen posed next to her husband, singer John Legend, who wore a more monochromatic look. Legend kept it simple in an all-black ensemble with a button-up shirt and black pants, which he tucked into a pair of chunky leather ankle boots that featured a thick sole. He completed the outfit with an oversized jacket with a white print and textured detailing. Their daughter Luna also made an appearance in the post wearing an adorable blue, black and pink Disney Princess dress. Teigen and her husband are the ultimate fashion duo and often pose for photos in complementary outfits for date nights and special occasions.

Teigen is known for her versatile looks, from grocery shopping in athletic Nike sneakers to hitting the red carpet in a sequin gown. The star likes to play around with different shoe shapes. She has been seen matching long dresses and skirts with sandal heals or pumps and cycling shorts with slouchy thigh-high boots.

Try your own strappy sandles this fall in these chic pairs.

 

