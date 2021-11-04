Chrissy Teigen Comes Up Rosy in Florals & Pink Mules While Running Errands

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen made running errands look completely chic yesterday while out and about in West Hollywood, Calif.

She was seen pumping gas in an outfit that turned an underwhelming task into a glitzy fashion moment. Teigen donned a pink ombré-printed, floral set that encompassed a shacket and a pair of loose-fitting pants. She accessorized the look with a pink Bottega Veneta handbag.

Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she steps out in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s pink mules. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to the shoes, Teigen sported a pair of bright pink mules that complemented the vibrant look.

Teigen is known for having a modern style that embraces a lot of trendy silhouettes like relaxed-fit jeans, activewear, cutout designs and flowy tops. But when it’s time to get dressed up to the nines, you can spot Teigen wearing sequined gowns, colorful separates and structured dresses. For shoes, the “Lip Sync Battle” host typically gravitates toward sharp boots, extravagant heeled sandals and comfy sneakers from brands like Jimmy Choo, Nike and Bottega Veneta.

Fashion is one of the mainstays that Teigen has built her career upon. She collaborated with Revolve to create an eponymous clothing line that features sleek jumpsuits, wrap dresses and suede heels. Teigen has also appeared in campaigns for companies like Ugg, XOXO and Beach Bunny Swimwear.

