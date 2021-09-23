Chrissy Teigen Is John Legend’s Biggest Fan in a Bold Orange Skirt & His Tour T-Shirt

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen made a fashion statement while supporting her husband John Legend’s new tour.

For last night’s performance, the model herself wore a maxi orange skirt featuring a high slit and textured fabric, a rib-knit top and a green-lime clutch with feather detailing. Later on, she added a personalized fan t-shirt from the Bigger Love La tour which added a more vibrant look to her outfit.

The TV personality opted for slingback clear heels featuring nearly 4-inch heels and added support to accentuate the bold hue of the skirt. To complete the look, Teigen added a choker necklace, silver chain earrings and a minimalist hairstyle with loose waves.

Transparent heels have been a favorite among celebrities thanks to their versatility to pair with many designs and pieces. Some celebrities that are fans of this trend include Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé. Teigen was even spotted in a similar PVC sandal during her sister’s engagement party earlier this summer.

When it comes to attending VIP events or getting photographed, Teigen opts for high-end brands like Gianvito Rossi, Alaia, Saint Laurent and Cult Gaia. She also wears slides from Celine, stilettos from Tom Ford and leather mules from Balenciaga. The model’s wardrobe encompasses unique brands like Dion Lee, Victoria Beckham and Molly Goddard.

Give your feet a minimalist look with these clear sandals inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

