Chrissy Teigen Is Ethereal Chic in a White Flowy Dress and Nude Studded Heel Sandals While Visiting Martha’s Vineyard

Chrissy Teigen is giving a little bit of old-school Hollywood glamour in her latest Instagram update.

The model posted a series of photos and a video yesterday showing the mother of two sauntering down a set of stairs while wearing an ethereal outfit. Teigen donned a white flowy dress that incorporated a scalloped hem along the bottom and sleeves of the dress, which made the outfit, and her bouncy tresses, look like she was floating down the staircase.

For footwear, Teigen sported a pair of nude-colored studded heeled sandals that were mellow yet glitzy in nature. The silhouette featured two studded ankle straps for maximum security. The sandals were sharp and featured a heel of at least 3 inches.

This style of heel has gained mainstay status within the fashion industry over the last few years after Valentino Garavani created the Rockstud style. Characterized by spiked pyramid studs placed on everything from shoes to handbags, the style quickly gained prominence due to designers like Vince Camuto and Steve Madden creating their versions of this signature look. And the shoes have graced the feet of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Vanessa Hudgens.

Teigen is known for wearing shoes that vary in height, style and color, from brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Valentino. Some of her favorite shoe silhouettes include heeled sandals, pumps, thigh-high boots and thong sandals. Alongside her shoes, her clothes are always on-trend, with designs like oversized suiting, flowy gowns, intricate leathers, edgy shirtdresses and comfy, loose sweaters gracing her Instagram feed. When she’s not dressed to the nines, the star is sometimes spotted wearing comfy athleisure and sneakers from brands like Adidas and Nike.

The model has collaborated with Revolve to create an eponymous clothing line that features on-trend styles and silhouettes like jumpsuits and chic wrap dresses. Also, she has appeared in campaigns for brands such as Ugg, XOXO and Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Slide on a pair of nude studded heeled sandals and add some glitz and spice to your last outfits of the summer season, inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

