×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Toes in See-Through Pumps in the Bahamas

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she steps out in West Hollywood.
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
View Gallery 29 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The clear shoe trend continues to prevail, with Chrissy Teigen showing love for the look in the Bahamas last night.

The model and author, who just released a new cookbook, “Cravings: All Together,” took to Instagram Friday to share a sultry look that included a little black dress with a bit of pizzazz and clear PVC pumps. Teigen wore a curve-hugging black mini dress with spaghetti straps and feather “sleeves”  done in hot pink, orange and white. She highlighted the fun look with coordinating makeup for the evening.

The 35-year-old social media personality styled the playful-yet-sultry LBD with a pair of transparent heels featuring a classic peep-toe silhouette, putting her nude toes on full display. The edgy style is also designed with a sharp black toe and heel, which adds a bit of contrast. A busy week for the cookbook author, Teigen and husband John Legend also celebrated Diwali with Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra earlier in the week.

Check out more celebs rocking the ever-popular clear shoe trend ahead.

kendall jenner, mesh dress, dragon dress, sheer, heels, see-through heels, clear heels, dinner, new york, kourtney and travis
Kendall Jenner grabs dinner at Zero Bond in New York City with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on Oct. 14.
CREDIT: Splash News

Simone Biles, Jimmy Kimmel Live, clear heel sandals, strappy sandals, jumpsuit, black jumpsuit, strapless jumpsuit
Simone Biles appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wearing a black jumpsuit with a pair of clear high heel sandals that showed off white toenails.
CREDIT: ABC

2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Barclays Center, New York, New York. 12 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kacey Musgraves. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786668_063.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kacey Musgraves wearing a vibrant purple dress with slinky mules featuring two transparent straps on the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs.
CREDIT: MEGA
Shop the clear shoe trend.

Gianvito Rossi Snakeskin-Print Clear Strap Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Snakeskin-Print Clear Strap Pump, $745; farfetch.com

steve madden Moxxi Clear Pointed Toe Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Steve Madden Moxxi Clear Pointed Toe Pump, $60; nordstromrack.com

Chinese Laundry Saleena Clear Pointed Toe Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Saleena Clear Pointed Toe Pump, $79; macys.com

Scroll through for some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad