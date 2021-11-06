Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Toes in See-Through Pumps in the Bahamas

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The clear shoe trend continues to prevail, with Chrissy Teigen showing love for the look in the Bahamas last night.

The model and author, who just released a new cookbook, “Cravings: All Together,” took to Instagram Friday to share a sultry look that included a little black dress with a bit of pizzazz and clear PVC pumps. Teigen wore a curve-hugging black mini dress with spaghetti straps and feather “sleeves” done in hot pink, orange and white. She highlighted the fun look with coordinating makeup for the evening.

The 35-year-old social media personality styled the playful-yet-sultry LBD with a pair of transparent heels featuring a classic peep-toe silhouette, putting her nude toes on full display. The edgy style is also designed with a sharp black toe and heel, which adds a bit of contrast. A busy week for the cookbook author, Teigen and husband John Legend also celebrated Diwali with Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra earlier in the week.

Check out more celebs rocking the ever-popular clear shoe trend ahead.

Kendall Jenner grabs dinner at Zero Bond in New York City with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on Oct. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

Simone Biles appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wearing a black jumpsuit with a pair of clear high heel sandals that showed off white toenails. CREDIT: ABC

Kacey Musgraves wearing a vibrant purple dress with slinky mules featuring two transparent straps on the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs.

Scroll through for some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.