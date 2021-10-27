×
Chrissy Teigen Does a Daring Take on the Little Black Dress With an Exaggerated Bow & Slinky Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
Chrissy Teigen was spotted making an appearance in NYC, where she’s in town promoting her new cookbook, “Cravings: All Together.”

The model-turned-author was photographed on Tuesday in a plunging little black dress by Carolina Herrera featuring spaghetti straps and a bow design. She paired the thigh-skimming frock with a pair of strappy black sandals boasting a subtle square toe.

Before flying to NYC for her book launch, the 35-year-old star and mom donned a similar black sandal style for a sendoff dinner in LA. Teigen has been known to wear slinky black sandals quite often when getting dressed up, and even wore the silhouette for jury duty earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, Teigen was snapped out and about in a much more relaxed look, sporting a cozy cardigan sweater under a black coat, matching leggings and plush black slides.

