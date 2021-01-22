Chrissy Teigen Masters Winter Layering in a Double-Breasted Coat, Leggings & Sleek Leather Boots

It’s official: Chrissy Teigen is a master of winter layering.

The model and media personality took Washington D.C. by storm this week as she joined her husband John Legend for his Inauguration Dasy performance. In her latest look from the trip, Teigen opted for a trendy oversize tan trench coat from Proenza Schouler with a double-breasted closure; she layered the chic outerwear piece with classic black leggings and a sleek set of leather boots.

The knee-high pair featured a western-inspired touch with exposed stitching and an on-trend lug-sole finish. Set with a tapered 3-inch heel, the design comes from Sacai and also includes a tonal suede trim throughout the silhouette. Teigen’s designer boots originally retailed for $1,150 but can currently be found on sale for $402 at Ssense.com.

Sacai leather cowboy boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Watch on FN

For her first night in the capital, Teigen pulled off the growing monochrome trend with ease in a taupe trench coat layered over a coordinating ankle-length silk slip dress.

In a classic move for the media personality, Teigen topped off her outfit with the chicest thigh-high boots from Casadei. Thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouette offers coverage to counter shorter hems of skirts and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

As for Teigen herself, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the best-selling cookbook author serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Chrissy Teigen’s best and boldest looks over the years.