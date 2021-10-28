Chrissy Teigen Redefines Author Style in Suspenders, a Lace Crop Top & Heels at Barnes & Noble

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen reinvented author chic at a Barnes & Noble book signing in New York.

The model has been making her rounds on the press circuit this week in New York to promote her new cookbook, “Cravings: All Together.” And last night, Teigen was spotted in a classy-meets-edgy ensemble while heading home to her New York apartment. The model wore a pair of high-waisted Vivienne Westwood trousers that are monogrammed with a silver pattern and the famous Westwood logo.

On top, she wore a black cropped V-neck shirt with a lacy finish peaking out. She elevated the look with a pair of black and white Chanel suspenders which were attached to her pants by a gold clasp.

Chrissy Teigen wearing Chanel suspenders, Vivienne Westwood trousers and a pair of strappy black sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Detail of Chrissy Teigen’s strappy black sandals while out and about in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the 35-year-old donned a pair of classic black sandals. The shoes featured two straps across the star’s footbed and a thin heel. She kept it simple with accessories and wore a pair of thick gold hoop earrings.

Chrissy Teigen in Carolina Herrera and strappy black sandals in NYC. CREDIT: Splash News

Teigen has been known to wear slinky black sandals quite often when getting dressed up for special occasions. While on her way to an event in New York earlier this week, the mother of two wore a similar heeled shoe with a subtle square toe and a wrap-up strap around her ankles. She matched the footwear with a plunging black mini dress by Carolina Herrera which featured a bow design.

