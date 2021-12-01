Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend.
The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together.
Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing.
Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below.
To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com
To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com
To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com
