Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend.

The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a hot pink cardigan sweater with a black embellished mini skirt and black high-heeled sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing.

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen wearing black suede sandals featuring a round ankle buckle closure and thin high stiletto heel. CREDIT: MEGA

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen step out together on Wednesday, Dec 1. CREDIT: MEGA

John Legend wearing brown suede boots. CREDIT: MEGA

John Legend carrying a luxury black croc-embossed backpack. CREDIT: MEGA

Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below.

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com

CREDIT: Sarah Flint

To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com

