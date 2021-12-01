×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
View Gallery 29 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend.

The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together.

chrissy teigen, black suede high heel sandals, hot pink sweater, black mini skirt, black sandals
Chrissy Teigen wearing a hot pink cardigan sweater with a black embellished mini skirt and black high-heeled sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing.

Chrissy Teigen, black suede sandals, black suede heeled sandals, stiletto sandals, ankle strap sandals
A closer look at Chrissy Teigen wearing black suede sandals featuring a round ankle buckle closure and thin high stiletto heel.
CREDIT: MEGA

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen step out together on Wednesday, Dec 1.
CREDIT: MEGA

John Legend wearing brown suede boots
John Legend wearing brown suede boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

John Legend, black bag, celine sweater, brown suede boots, chrissy teigen, street style
John Legend carrying a luxury black croc-embossed backpack.
CREDIT: MEGA

Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 suede sandals
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com

sam edelman yaro sandal, black sandals
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com

Sarah Flint Perfect Sandal
CREDIT: Sarah Flint

To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com

Scroll through to check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.

DSW Sponsored

Designer Brands Celebrates 30 Years of Fabulous Footwear

Designer Brands commemorates its 30-year milestone anniversary.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad