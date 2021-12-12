Chrissy Teigen Brings Holiday Cheer With John Legend in Lace-Up Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen laced up while attending Baby2Baby’s holiday party with husband John Legend in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium.

Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion.

While posing with Legens — and Santa, of course — at the event, Teigen wore a brown wrap dress by Ser.O.Ya. The $235 Amanda style included a knit texture with large sleeves, a midi length, two large pockets and rounded buttons, giving it the appearance of a cozy cardigan. Teigen accessorized with hoop earrings and opted to cinch the dress with its attached sash.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. CREDIT: Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

For footwear, the “Cravings” author wore a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi boots. The Foster style featured black uppers, as well as a knee-high silhouette. Teigen’s shoes also included 2.75-inch block heels for a supportive height boost, in addition to bohemian woven laces. The pair added further softness to her look, creating a fully textured moment. Her boots can be pre-ordered for $1,695 on BergdorfGoodman.com.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. CREDIT: Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

A closer look at Teigen’s Gianvito Rossi boots. CREDIT: Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Gianvito Rossi’s suede lace-up boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Lace-up boots are a top winter trend, due to their support and comfort. Suede and leather pairs in versatile hues of black, brown and beige — often including lug soles or block heels — are the most popular versions that can be seen this time of year. In addition to Teigen, Elsa Hosk, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez have also worn pairs by Chanel, Stuart Weitzman and Miu Miu in recent weeks.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. CREDIT: Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Teigen’s boots are a softer take on her penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has been spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors, ankle straps and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

