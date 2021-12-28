Chrissy Teigen Is Winter-Ready in Striking Cropped Trench Coat & Slouchy Boots With John Legend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen has fun with her latest winter look.

The “Chrissy’s Court” star posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her Grammy Award-winning husband, John Legend, posing in front of a mirror in distinct outfits. For Teigen’s ensemble, she donned a tan Jacquemus trench coat that featured a chic cropped cutout detail paired with a cozy cream-colored sweater dress. She paired the pieces with a black fuzzy handbag and a floral-printed mask that added contrast while also rounding out the moment. Legend wore a black monochromatic outfit comprised of a black trench coat, a black top, black pants and black chunky boots.

For shoes, Teigen slipped on a pair of tall brown slouchy boots that perfectly complemented the vibe of her eye-catching coat.

When it comes to Teigen’s sartorial style, she is known for having fashion-forward tastes that allow her to play with color, texture and shape in exciting ways. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing intricate outerwear, swanky dresses, slouchy denim and printed separates that speak to Teigen’s affinity for mixing and matching different trends. On the footwear front, Teigen has a penchant for pumps, sandals and boots that all have a chic edge that help to elevate her outfits. She’s particularly fond of labels like Bottega Veneta and Prada.

Previously, Teigen has modeled for brands like Xoxo and Ugg.

Put on a pair of tall brown slouchy boots and embrace the chilly winter weather.

To Buy: Schutz Goldie boots, $188.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Tatiana boots, $40.

CREDIT: Michael Kors

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Leigh Suede Boot, $250.