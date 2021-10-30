Chrissy Teigen Turns Into Morticia Addams for Halloween with Her Family

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen keeps it classic during Halloween weekend with her family.

For the group costume attire, Teigen’s family became “The Addams Family” and her Morticia-inspired look gave us the chills. The model definitely represented the character in a full black ensemble, straight hairstyle and spooky makeup. The cookbook author donned a long sleeve maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline and lace details on the hem. Though her shoes were not visible due to the floor-sweeping dress, she is a fan of high heels.

Morticia Addams is a very popular character from the fictional household thanks to the latest release of “The Family Addams 2”. When Teigen is not cooking new recipes or attending to her mom duties, she plays dress-up with her husband. When it comes to star-studded events, Teigen usually opts for luxury labels like Marchesa, Gerogas Hobeika, Zuhair Murad, Roberto Cavalli and more.

As for her shoe collection, the 35-year-old model tends to wear high-end designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Prada and more. She can be spotted in strappy sandals, platform shoes, sneakers or stilettos.

This week, the model made her rounds on the press circuit in New York to promote her new cookbook, “Cravings: All Together.”

She stepped out in a series of on-tend outfits, including a vibrant fire engine red suit for “The Wendy Williams Show.” She layered with just a lacy bra featuring floral embroidery.

For a book signing at Barnes and Noble, Tiegen wore a pair of high-waisted Vivienne Westwood trousers that are monogrammed with a silver pattern and the famous Westwood logo.