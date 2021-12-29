Chrissy Teigen Goes Green in the Chicest Fuzzy Trench Coat and Barely-There Heels in London

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen frolicked around London today in a fuzzy ensemble.

The television personality posed for a picture posted to her Instagram standing before a ferris wheel bundled up in a Proenza Schouler furry green coat. The starlet had a fuzzy chain bag slung over her arm in order to complete the look. Teigen also wore a pair of chunky gold hoops. The look is classic and elegant, keeping the model warm and functioning in the cold winter weather.

For footwear, the model stepped into a pair of nude, strappy heels. The shoes gave the already-tall model a couple of extra inches. The shoes are practical and match the model’s skin-tone well. Nude heels have been a go-to for many stars for their wearability. The best part? Because they’re nude, they match with virtually everything in your closet. It’s a must-have footwear item to bring to your wardrobe.

Teigen is best known for her love of cooking, but that’s not where she made her start. The wife of John Legend made her debut on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and then again in 2014 on the 50th anniversary cover with the likes of models Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge. The mom and now author has written two cookbooks, “Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat” and “Cravings: Hungry for More.” She also frequently posts videos of herself cooking to her social media accounts, which have millions of followers. Beyond food, Teigen is also known for her impeccable style. Her Instagram is full of great fashion inspiration.

