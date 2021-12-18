Chrissy Teigen Goes Wild for Leopard-Print Pumps With a Cozy Green Coat

Chrissy Teigen was spotted putting a statement-making getup on display in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday as she stepped out for some shopping.

Looking ready for the festive season, the model and mom of two showed off a cozy bright green fuzzy coat that hit just above her her ankles. For shoes, Teigen wore a combination we don’t see too often — lace-up pumps over jeans.

Chrissy Teigen stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 17, 2021 wearing a fuzzy green coat and leopard print pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

The social media personality, 36, wore The Attico’s “Venus” leopard-print satin pumps tied around her denim-clad ankles. The style retails for over $700. She further accessorized with a glossy burgundy leather croc-embossed handbag.

Chrissy Teigen can be seen exiting her car while out on Dec. 17, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

On the same day, the “Cravings” cookbook author took to Instagram to share a sultry night-out look. Joined in the second shot by husband John Legend, she modeled a black blazer and bra top with black high-waisted pants boasting semi-sheer, fishnet-style detailing down the front. The bold skintight pants gave way to strappy high-heeled sandals.

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen wearing pointy leopard print pumps featuring a slingback design and laces that wrap around the ankle. CREDIT: MEGA

Check out Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.