Chrissy Teigen Learns the Joy of Fly Fishing In Chunky Hiking Boots, Western Ensemble

Chrissy Teigen took a break to fly-fish with John Legend ealier this week.

According to her recent Instagram posts, Teigen experienced her first fly-fishing session in a pair of gray Orvis waders. The protective belted overalls were worn over a blue denim shirt. Teigen leaned into Western aesthetics for her fishing trip, accessorizing with layered silver bangles, a black silk bandana and woven hat with a studded band.

On the shoe front, the model slipped on black and gray lace-up hiking boots. The chunky style featured thick ridged soles and padded sides, ideal for wading into knee-high waters and maintaining a firm grip on the stones below. When paired with Teigen’s outfit, the practical shoes were sporty and perfect for an excursion into the great outdoors. In fact, the star had such a positive experience that she is now, according to her second witty Instagram post, a “wilderness expert.”

Outdoor experiences and exercise have grown since 2020, with more people venturing into nature than in previous years. As such, athletic equipment and shoes like Teigen’s have grown in popularity to accommodate for an increased interest in outdoor activities like hiking, fishing and more. On the athletic front, sneakers from brands like On, Nike and Adidas have faced skyrocketing growth as well.

Teigen’s boots were a far cry from her usually glamorous looks. The media personality has been spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by Rossi, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors, ankle straps and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas.

Pair a denim shirt with practical boots on your next outdoor excursion, inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

