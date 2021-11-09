Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Crystal Chandelier Blazer & Strappy Heels for Gwen Stefani Concert

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When in Las Vegas, it’s only right that you show out. Chrissy Teigen did just that as she attended Gwen Stefani’s final concert at her residency over the weekend at the Zappos Theater in Sin City. Teigen pulled out the most perfect outfit for the occasion.

Ahead of the show, Teigen shared photos of herself getting ready inside her closet. The model wore a sparkly oversized blazer by Romeo Hunte with layered tiers of fringe that looked equivalent to a hanging crystal chandelier. She wore the suit jacket with a dress and accessorized with strappy black heels.

There’s no denying that Teigen is the ultimate fashionista. Whether she’s on the red carpet in an elegant gown or sporting casual street fashion, she can do all looks flawlessly. While she rarely reuses a piece, she does follow a formula when it comes to her style. Teigen embraces current trends, a wide color palette and a diverse range of designers. As for footwear, complements her looks with two-strap heels or heeled over-the-knee boots.

The cookbook author recently made a fashion statement while celebrating the holiday of Diwali with her husband, John Legend. Teigen took to Instagram to show off two stunning saris. For her first look, she struck a pose in a purple, pink and gold set from Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika complete with a small hot pink clutch. Later, she switched into a peachy pink champagne design, which was full of sequins. She also had on beautiful traditional jewelry like, gold bangles, chandelier earrings and a sparkling headpiece.

