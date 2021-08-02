Chrissy Teigen Dazzles in a Daring Feathered Dress & Jimmy Choo Sandals With John Legend at Luisviaroma x UNICEF’s Gala

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got gussied up for a night at the Luisviaroma and UNICEF Italia gala over the weekend.

The model wore an eye-catching white beaded caftan gown by Zuhair Murad that featured sleeves adorned with feathers. It also features a plunging neckline and a feathered hemline for maximum glitz and glamour. For the accessories, she wore dazzling earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Her husband was dapper in a white tuxedo jacket adorned with black buttons as well as black slacks and dress loafers.

When it comes to the shoes for the event, Teigen wore a pair of white sandals by Jimmy Choo. The sandals are not on display due to the volume of the dress, but they perfectly match the white color of the caftan gown.

Heeled sandals are a popular shoe aesthetic that tends to live in the ever-revolving door regardless of season. They’re perfect for summer wear because they allow air to circulate through your feet, but they’re also perfect for the fall or winter seasons. Simply put on a pair of tights or socks, and you have an on-trend look that keeps your feet warm while also not sacrificing the beauty of your heeled sandals look.

As it pertains to Teigen’s general style, she has a comfortable, chic aesthetic that embraces relaxed-fit jeans, dashing outwear and trendy bikinis. When it’s time to get dolled up, you can find Teigen dressed in sequined gowns, colorful separates and structured dresses. For the shoes, Teigen typically gravitates toward colorful boots, extravagant heeled sandals and comfy sneakers from brands like Jimmy Choo, Nike and Bottega Veneta.

Teigen is no stranger to the fashion limelight, as she is a model. She collaborated with brands like Revolve in the past to create an eponymous clothing line that features sleek jumpsuits, wrap dresses and suede heels. Also, she has appeared in campaigns for brands like Ugg, XOXO and Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Slip on a pair of heeled sandals and give your summer look the razzle-dazzle it needs, inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Anastasia 100 sandal, $425.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Grade White sandal, $94.95.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Vikki Leather sandal, $128.

See Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.