Chrissy Teigen Serves Up Valentine’s Day Vibes in June in a Pink and Red Heart-Neck Dress & Transparent Heels

Chrissy Teigen is proof that the transparent heel trend is here to stay.

Over the weekend, Teigen celebrated her sister’s engagement, wearing a look that exuded love. Her ensemble started off with a fitted pink dress adorned with red polka dots, giving off a sweet Valentine’s Day vibe. The frock — a piece from Alaïa — was finalized with a heart neckline and thick straps.

To compliment the dress, Teigen styled her hair in loose waves. As for footwear, Teigen opted for a pair of heels that have been trending for the last couple years: PVC sandals from Alexandre Vauthier. The shoes featured a transparent strap across the toe and were finalized with a stiletto heel.

While transparent heels are no new design, the style grew increasingly popular in 2017 after Kanye West debuted his Yeezy season 4 collection, which included clear boots. From that point on, the look was seen everywhere in the form of sandal heels, slip-ons and more. As for why the style is still having a major moment, “naked” shoes are just versatile. Since they’re clear, they pair well with anything from different colors, patterns and styles like dresses, suits and denim.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Alexandre Vauthier Clear Slingback Sandals, $693

In addition to Teigen, stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Rihanna and more are big fans of the trend.

Teigen herself keeps transparent heels in her footwear rotation. In February, the cookbook author was spotted in Los Angeles, wearing a duster jacket, skinny jeans and strappy PVC sandal heels.

