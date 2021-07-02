Chrissy Teigen Masters One of Summer’s ‘It’ Trends in a Cut Out Maxi Dress and Sandals With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen just took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a look that every woman needs in their closets this summer.

Posing alongside her singer husband John Legend, Teigen looked as sunny and airy as ever in a white maxi dress from Cult Gaia. The frock features a linen construction, a semi-sheer bodice and side cut-out details. The look retails for $598 at Fwrd.com.

Cut out dresses are a must-have among celebrities. In addition to Teigen, different iterations of the look are favorited by stars, including: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Vergara and more. While peek-a-boo silhouettes have been on the scene for some time, the style became increasingly popular in 2020 thanks to brands Alice + Olivia, Christopher Esber, and of course Cult Gaia.

Teigen paired the look with Cult Gaia’s Bamboo Arc Handle Bag, which is available for $175 at TheRealReal.com. Bamboo and Wooden textures are also trending big this season, and we’re seeing the material on not only accessories, but footwear.

As for Teigen’s footwear, the “Cravings” author opted for flat sandals that were hidden by her cascading dress.

Teigen wasn’t the only one showcasing a stylish look in the photo. Legend also looked ready for the warmer months, wearing a polka dot shirt, teamed with black high-waisted pants and chunky sneakers.

Of their husband-and-wife photo moment, Teigen wrote: “John plus high waisted pants plus me in flats makes him extremely pleased with himself.”

Click through the gallery to see Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.