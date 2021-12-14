Chrissy Teigen Parties in Ruffled Dress and Crystallized Sandals for Ronan Farrow’s Birthday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen made a flowy, floaty statement with her latest look.

The“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” star wore a statement-making outfit while celebrating her friends Ronan Farrow and Juliet Liu’s birthdays. The ensemble consisted of a black sleeveless, asymmetrical dress that had a black bodice and a thigh-high slit. It also incorporated a big gathering of white ruffles clung to one side of the gown.

For footwear, Teigen popped on a pair of strappy black crystallized sandals that definitely upped the ante of the already show-stopping attire.

When it comes to Teigen’s personal style, the model gravitates towards trendy pieces that pack a powerful punch of glamour and sleekness. For instance, this summer, Teigen had an affinity for the Bottega Veneta stretch sandals. She is usually spotted on Instagram wearing items like flowy dresses, edgy separates, oversized tailoring, durable denim and functional loungewear. For a typical shoe aesthetic, Teigen wears silhouettes like easy sandals, sharp pumps and versatile boots that all complement her tastes perfectly. Also, when it comes to accessories, Teigen has a penchant for popular bags from labels like Bottega Veneta and DeMellier.

When on red carpets, Teigen always creates breath-taking moments in gowns from brands like Zuhair Murad, Georges Hobeika Couture, Yanina Couture and Valentino.

Related Chrissy Teigen Brings Holiday Cheer With John Legend in Lace-Up Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party Chrissy Teigen Poses in Risky Double High-Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals for Selfie Chrissy Teigen Goes Sporty-Casual in Bandeau, Biker Jacket, Leggings and APL Sneakers

Teigen, of course, has cut her teeth within the fashion industry. She collaborated with Revolve in 2017 to create a line of trendy bodysuits, bustiers, dresses and duster coats. The swimsuit model also starred in campaigns for XOXO.

Put on a pair of black glittery sandals and elevate your winter looks.

CREDIT: Zappo's

To Buy: Steve Madden Breslin Heeled Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Owina Ruched Crystal Strap Sandal, $89.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Crystal-Embellished Satin High-Heel Sandals, $1,290.

Flip through the gallery to see Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.