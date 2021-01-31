Chrissy Teigen Masters This ‘Weird’ Denim Trend With a Black Duster Coat and Pointy White Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a new celebrity-approved denim trend on the rise.

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share her outfit of the day, which included a pair of black criss cross jeans. The pants get their name from the overlap at the waist, which creates an asymmetrical aesthetic. The denim is then completed with a wide-leg. Agolde offers the style for $190 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Though unique, the style is certainly a must-have wardrobe addition. Hailey Baldwin was seen in the look back in 2019 and Kendall Jenner has also flaunted the style. The design is an easy way to upgrade your denim.

As for Teigen, the “Cravings” author styled the denim with a black duster coat — a signature look the former Sports Illustrated model and a black crop top. Teigen added a pop of color with her pink hair and accessorized with hoop earrings.

As for footwear, Teigen opted for a pair of sleek pointed toe white heels that were equipped with ankle straps. Teigen tied the straps around the bottoms of her denim, giving the look a specialized touch.

On Sunday, Teigen ditched the pink hair and showcased her go-to blonde and brown beach waves with a different ensemble. The model wore an off-white crop top that featured a scrunch detail with a matching skirt. On her feet, Teigen sported a pair of brown suede slouchy boots.

Teigen’s weekend looks fall right in line with her personal style, which can be categorized as boho meets modern. She often wears floral dresses teamed with knee-high boots and oversized blazers with biker shorts and heels. When it comes to brands, her footwear rotation includes Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

