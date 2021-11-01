Chrissy Teigen Accessorizes With Bananas for a Carmen Miranda-Inspired Halloween Costume in Yellow Strappy Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen took the saying “you are what you eat” to a very literal level this Halloween. The model-turned-chef sported a Carmen Miranda-inspired costume adorned with fruit for her Sunday attire.

The 35-year-old wore a white and pale green set featuring a cropped shirt with a strappy V-neck finish along with a matching skirt that had a knot tie in the front. The bottom of the skirt had plastic bananas stuck to the lining. The social media star wore a head tie that matched her green and white ensemble with a plastic fruit basket attached. Teigen accessorized with a mixture of thick and thin bangles up her arm as well as orange dangling statement earrings. For footwear, Teigen wore a pair of bright yellow strappy sandals with gems running across her footbed strap. The shoes also featured a high heel.

The mother-of-two posed with her husband, John Legend, who wore a beige suit on top of a patterned shirt. He matched his ensemble with a fedora and a pair of white Gucci loafers.

Teigen is known for her versatile shoe choices but is a big fan of high-end designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Prada and more. She can be spotted in platform shoes, sneakers or stilettos but seems to favor the strappy sandal trend when dressing up for special occasions. While in New York on her press tour for her new cookbook “Cravings: All Together,” Teigen was photographed wearing black sandal heels for her various appearances.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a black cutout dress with a pair a strappy black sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Despite the looming cold weather season, celebrities have kept open-toe shoes in their footwear rotation. Angelina Jolie, Julianne Hough and Gal Godot have been spotted holding onto the summer season in sandals last month.

