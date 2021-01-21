Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Inauguration Day in All-Red Look, Including Fiery Bottega Veneta Pumps

Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to celebrate the 2021 presidential inauguration in a monochrome look.

After former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Hilary Clinton and Laura Bush attended today’s historical ceremony in different shades of purple, Teigen shared photos on Instagram of herself stepping out in D.C. in an all-red look.

Her ensemble included a vibrant red coat, which she wore with a sleek black handbag. On her feet, Teigen opted for a pair of fiery sandal heels from Bottega Veneta. Called the Stretch Sandal, the shoe features an open-mesh construction with an exaggerated square toe and sculpted heel. The shoe is finalized with a leather sole. Teigen’s pair currently retails for $930 at Nordstrom.com.

In one photo, Teigen is seen kissing her husband John Legend at the Lincoln Memorial. For the occasion, Legend opted for a camel coat, which he teamed with a black scarf, black trousers and brown shoes.

Watch on FN

Teigen’s all-red moment came after she marked her arrival in Washington with a visit to the Washington Monument Tuesday night. There, the “Cravings” author honored the 400,000 lives lost to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That evening, Teigen opted for a taupe trench coat, which she paired with a silk slip dress. As for footwear, Teigen wore thigh-high boots — a go-to look for the model.

In addition to basking in today’s historical events, Legend will also take part in the festivities.

Later in the evening, a primetime special, titled “Celebrating America,” will spotlight American heroes and is scheduled to take place at 8:30 p.m. ET. The 90-minute program will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will feature speeches from Biden and Harris. Legend, Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also make appearances.

“Celebrating America” will broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Click through the gallery to see more monochrome looks from other celebrities.