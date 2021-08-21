Chrissy Teigen Shows How to Style the Shoe of the Summer With Sheer Red Top and Denim Shorts

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen proves that this Bottega Veneta trend is still going strong with her latest look.

The model was spotted in Bottega Veneta’s red mesh sandals while out and about in NYC with husband John Legend yesterday. She styled the it-shoe with a matching red button-down shirt and denim cut-off shorts. She accented the look with sleek gold jewelry, a pair of square-shaped sunglasses and black shoulder bag that featured a chunky gold chain.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sighting in NYC Downtown, NY. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s Bottega Veneta Stretch heels. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

With celebs like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner wearing the designer sandal, it has become one of the most popular styles of the summer. It features a stretch meshy material covering the toes and a matching effect on the back of the heel. The shoes are available for $930 at netaporter.com.

Teigen is known for her comfortable, chic style that embraces relaxed-fit jeans, trendy outwear and intricate bikinis. When it’s time to get dolled up, you can find Teigen dressed in sequined gowns, colorful separates and structured dresses. For shoes, Teigen typically gravitates toward colorful boots, extravagant heeled sandals and comfy sneakers from brands like Jimmy Choo, Nike and Bottega Veneta.

Teigen is no stranger to the fashion limelight, as she is a model. She collaborated with Revolve to create an eponymous clothing line that features sleek jumpsuits, wrap dresses and suede heels. Also, she has appeared in campaigns for brands like Ugg, XOXO and Beach Bunny Swimwear.

