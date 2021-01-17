Chrissy Teigen Suits Up in Sleekest Riding Boots & Her Struggles to Get Them On Are So Relatable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For a family day of horseback riding, Chrissy Teigen served up major equestrian inspo.

On Sunday, Teigen shared a photo of herself suited up in a black top paired with beige breeches. On her feet, the “Cravings” author sported the sleekest pair of tall black riding boots.

The leather footwear feature a square toe and a subtle lace-up detail at the upper. The shoes are also equipped with a gold buckle at the top. Alongside Teigen in the photo stood her 4-year-old daughter Luna, whom she shares with husband John Legend. For the occasion, Luna was also dressed for the stables, wearing a white button up, denim and pink cowgirl boots.

“First ride AND first jeans for Luna,” Teigen captioned the post. “She had an epic jean meltdown, really beautiful acting 10/10.”

Watch on FN

Teigen also shared photos and videos from the family’s outing on her Instagram Story, which show Luna and the couple’s son Miles horseback riding.

Will try your hairdryer trick next!! pic.twitter.com/bYgF4S1qgj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2021

Additionally, Teigen posted videos on Twitter of her breaking in the boots and admitted she was “dying” over how hard the shoes were to wear. She even shared a video of her mom using a massage gun on the footwear, prompting Gigi Hadid to share some advice.

“Oil them (lots of it) then roll the calf up inward like a cinnamon roll, tie a shoelace around it and leave it overnight,” Hadid tweeted at Teigen. Despite Teigen’s struggles, riding boots are an ideal winter footwear choice. The style pairs well with a variety of looks, including denim, dresses and skirts.

When she’s not horseback riding, Teigen’s style can be classified as boho meets modern. She often styles flowy dresses and shorts with boots and high-waisted trousers with sandal heels. The mom of two is also a fan of duster coats, blazers, wide-brim hats and distressed denim. Her go-to designer footwear brands include Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Add some riding boots into your shoe collection with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Michael by Michael Kors Bromley Stretch Back Riding Boot, $75 (was $159)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Naturalizer Jackie Tall Riding Boot, $160

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Karen Scott Vickyy Riding Boots, $32 (was $80)