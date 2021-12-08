×
Chrissy Teigen Poses in Risky Double High-Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals for Selfie

By Ashley Rushford
Chrissy Teigen keeps raising the fashion bar.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author took to her Instagram stories to share a new mirror selfie. In true Teigen form, she showed off her ensemble in a quick video before stepping out.

The model and TV personality wore a floor-length black gown that was complete with gold studs that stitched across her sweetheart neckline. Teigen’s black dress also included two risky thigh-high slits.

She parted her hair in the middle and styled her blond tresses in loose waves. Opting for minimal accessories, Teigen accessorized her look with a gold ring and thin hoops.

For footwear, she finished off her look with a pair of black strappy heels that included a flat sole and gold a band that ran across the toe. Strappy sandals are a common theme for the former “Lip Sync Battle” host. When it comes to footwear, Teigen complements her looks with two strap heels, transparent pumps, heeled over-the-knee boots and peep toe silhouettes.

If there is one thing the social media personality will do, it’s a make statement. Whether she’s on the red carpet in an elegant gown or sporting casual streetwear fashion, she can do all looks flawlessly. While she rarely reuses a piece, she does follow a formula when it comes to her style. Teigen embraces current trends, a wide color palette and a diverse range of designers.

The 35-year-old recently showcased her style while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Teigen donned a glittery black mini dress. The long-sleeve dress featured a slit up the left leg and slight shoulder pads. She tied the embellished look together with clear and black pumps.

