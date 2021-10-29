Chrissy Teigen Kills the Cutout Trend With Strappy Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of mastering the trends of the moment. The model turned author killed the popular cutout look last night during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Chrissy Teigen wearing a black cutout dress with a pair a strappy black sandals while on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: MEGA

The 35-year-old, who was promoting her new cookbook “Cravings: All Together,” dressed to the nines. She stunned in a black maxi dress with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. The gown featured three cutouts with a sparkly gem trim that ran down the side of the dress as well as a slit on the same side. She kept it simple with accessories and went for a pair of large hoop earrings that matched the sparkles of the dress’ trim.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a black cutout dress with a pair a strappy black sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the mother-of-two donned a pair of strappy black sandals.

Close up of Chrissy Tegien’s strappy black sandals.

Teigen is no stranger to slinky black sandals. The classic shoe design is the star’s go-to for her on the clock aesthetic. While on her way to a recent book signing at Barnes and Noble, she wore the same sleek shoes paired with a pair of high-waisted Vivienne Westwood trousers that were monogrammed with a silver pattern and the famous Westwood logo along with a black cropped shirt and Chanel suspenders.

Chrissy Teigen wearing Chanel suspenders, Vivienne Westwood trousers and a pair of strappy black sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Slip into these slinky sandals.

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Slingback Sandals, $795.

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Saprenda 2 Sandal, $98.99.

Buy Now: Schutz Cadey-Lee Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals, $118.

See more of Chrissy Teigen’s style over the years.