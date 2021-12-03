Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Black Glittery Dress and Barely-There Heels for ‘Ellen’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen was all smiles in a sparkly getup.

The model and TV personality shared her look yesterday on her Instagram while outside of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She posed in a chair while wearing a glittery black mini dress. The long-sleeve dress featured a slit up the left leg and slight shoulder pads. Teigen added crystal dazzling drop earrings from Cristahlea.

For footwear, Teigen wore clear and black pumps. Her heels included a thick black ankle strap as well as a pointed profile with a clear PVC material over the toes. The edgy style is also designed with a sharp black toe and heel, which added a bit of contrast and matched her black dress perfectly.

The 35-year-old is no stranger to the naked sandal trend. The cookbook author has posted multiple photos wearing PVC pumps. Last month, she posed for a photo in a pair of transparent heels that featured a classic peep-toe silhouette, putting her nude toes on full display. Teigen’s not the only celebrity to embrace the style. PVC heels are a celebrity go-to, with stars such as Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox and Kacey Musgraves trying out the fabulous footwear trend.

Teigen is known for her versatile looks, from grocery shopping in athletic sneakers to hitting the red carpet in a sequined gown. The star likes to play around with different shoe shapes. She has been seen matching long dresses and skirts with sandal heels or pumps and cycling shorts with slouchy thigh-high boots.

See more of Chrissy Teigen’s style through the years.

