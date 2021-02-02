Chrissy Teigen’s Biker Shorts, Leather Jacket & Knee-High Boots Make for the Most On-Trend Outfit This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen is on a roll when it comes to on-trend ensembles.

Just last night, for example, the model debuted a sleek outfit for a night on the town, mixing together a selection of 2021’s biggest styling moves. To kick things off, she included a sleek leather wrap blazer which tapped into the celeb-favorited leather outwear trend that took over the scene last fall and now this winter. Teigen then layered the piece over fishnet tights and classic black biker shorts.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone.

The final top-tier element of her outfit came with Teigen’s choice of footwear, tying together the look for a monochrome edge. The suede black boots included a pointed-toe silhouette and a knee-high lift with a steep heel for a boost of height.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Teigen herself oftentimes leans into knee-high and over-the-knee boot styles for her seasonal ensembles, mixing together a selection of designs from Gianvito Rossi, Sacai and Gabriela Hearst in recent combinations.

When it comes to Teigen’s style, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s footwear and apparel closet highlights an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the best-selling cookbook author serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

