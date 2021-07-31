×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chrissy Teigen is Casually Glam in Mom Jeans, Feathered Jacket, and Balenciaga Mules in NYC

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
ChrissyTeigen
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
View Gallery 24 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen hit New York City in style with John Legend on Friday afternoon.

While out on a lunch date, Teigen wore a pale green top with a pair of blue mom jeans. The comfy wide-legged style featured distressed holes at the knees, bringing an edge to her glamorous jacket: a black long-sleeved number with a waist tie and dramatic feathered collar. Teigen completed the look with a chic top knot and bright yellow Point clutch by Bottega Veneta.

Chrissy Teigen, Balenciaga, John Legend, mules, New York City
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Chrissy Teigen, Balenciaga, John Legend, mules, New York City
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

On the shoe front, Teigen slid on a pair of black leather Balenciaga mules. The pointed-toe style featured short stiletto kitten heels, pairing smoothly with her jacket. They also had chunky gold “BB” hardware, a recent brand signature under creative director Demna Gvasalia. The pair’s black leather texture matched Teigen’s jacket, and its’ embellishments brought a sleek hint of glamour to her look.

Related

Vanessa Hudgens Gets Sporty in a Black-and-White Tank Top, Biker Shorts and Chunky Balenciaga Sneakers

Nicky Hilton Is Breezy for Summer in Matching Floral Dress and Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen Goes Sporty-Chic in a Sports Bra, Leggings & Classic Adidas

Chrissy Teigen, Balenciaga, John Legend, mules, New York City
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Chrissy Teigen, Balenciaga, John Legend, mules, New York City
A closer look at Teigen’s Balenciaga mules.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Black pointed-toe shoes have become a staple in celebrity wardrobes this summer, now that nightlife and in-person events have resumed. Whether in pump or mule form, stars like Saweetie, Lady Gaga, and Karlie Kloss have been seen in styles from top labels like Schiaparelli, Gianvito Rossi, and more.

Chrissy Teigen, Balenciaga, John Legend, mules, New York City
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Chrissy Teigen, Balenciaga, John Legend, mules, New York City
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Teigen’s logo-accented mules continue her penchant for statement shoes. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has been spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by Rossi, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors, ankle straps and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas.

Slide on a pair of sleek black heels this summer, inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

Sam Edelman, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

Charles by Charles David, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Maxx pumps, $67 (was $99).

Kurt Geiger London, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Kurt Geiger London Britton pumps, $75 (was $90).

Click through the gallery to view Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years. 

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad