Chrissy Teigen is Casually Glam in Mom Jeans, Feathered Jacket, and Balenciaga Mules in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen hit New York City in style with John Legend on Friday afternoon.

While out on a lunch date, Teigen wore a pale green top with a pair of blue mom jeans. The comfy wide-legged style featured distressed holes at the knees, bringing an edge to her glamorous jacket: a black long-sleeved number with a waist tie and dramatic feathered collar. Teigen completed the look with a chic top knot and bright yellow Point clutch by Bottega Veneta.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

On the shoe front, Teigen slid on a pair of black leather Balenciaga mules. The pointed-toe style featured short stiletto kitten heels, pairing smoothly with her jacket. They also had chunky gold “BB” hardware, a recent brand signature under creative director Demna Gvasalia. The pair’s black leather texture matched Teigen’s jacket, and its’ embellishments brought a sleek hint of glamour to her look.

Related Vanessa Hudgens Gets Sporty in a Black-and-White Tank Top, Biker Shorts and Chunky Balenciaga Sneakers Nicky Hilton Is Breezy for Summer in Matching Floral Dress and Sneakers Chrissy Teigen Goes Sporty-Chic in a Sports Bra, Leggings & Classic Adidas

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Teigen’s Balenciaga mules. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Black pointed-toe shoes have become a staple in celebrity wardrobes this summer, now that nightlife and in-person events have resumed. Whether in pump or mule form, stars like Saweetie, Lady Gaga, and Karlie Kloss have been seen in styles from top labels like Schiaparelli, Gianvito Rossi, and more.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk to a lunch date in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Teigen’s logo-accented mules continue her penchant for statement shoes. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has been spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by Rossi, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors, ankle straps and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas.

Slide on a pair of sleek black heels this summer, inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Maxx pumps, $67 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Kurt Geiger London Britton pumps, $75 (was $90).

Click through the gallery to view Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.