Chrissy Teigen Preps for Spring in the Silkiest Backless Dress & Sleek Satin Sandals

Chrissy Teigen served up major spring style inspiration, prepping for the upcoming season in the chicest way.

The model posed atop her couch yesterday, joking that she “had another big shoot for nothing magazine” as she lounged in style. Coordinating tones with her furniture, Teigen modeled a thin-strap silky brown dress that included a high-leg slit and an open-back design.

To give the look an on-trend monochrome twist, the mom-of-two decided on a matching brown satin sandal for a sleek finish; the pair included a classic two-strap design, securing the foot across the ankle and the toe atop a towering stiletto heel that measured close to 5 inches in height.

Earlier in the week, Teigen gave her take on business casual style and it’s everything you could expect and more.

Joined by her “best friend” and 4-year-old daughter Luna, the media personality took to Instagram to debut her chic outfit of the day today. The look pulled from this season’s growing blazer trend, layering a subtly checkered piece over a boyfriend-style shirt and netted biker shorts. Luna also went for a more formal look in a ruffled black dress and opaque tights

The knee-high suede boots came coated in a mustard yellow shade, giving the business vibes a bright spring-ready enhancement. Set atop a lifted heel and pointed toe, the design bears resemblance to Gabriela Heart’s Luther silhouette; similar yellow shades from its fall ’20 collection retailed originally for $1,390 but can currently be found on sale for $417 at Net-a-Porter.

When it comes to Teigen’s style, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s footwear and apparel closet highlights an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the best-selling cookbook author serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

